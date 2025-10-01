In Passing – October 2025

Pat Kelly

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved dad, husband, and friend, Pat Kelly, who departed this life on May 25, 2025, at the age of 76.

Pat was born on April 5, 1949, in Effingham, Ill., in the office of Dr. Gillesby. Fortunately, his mom and dad didn’t arrive at St. Anthony’s Hospital any earlier. Around midnight, the day before, a devastating fire claimed the lives of 77 individuals, including 11 precious newborns.

After graduating from Decatur high, Pat signed up for the Navy as an aviation machinist, and he often expressed how much he wished he had stayed. That’s just how deep his love for the Navy ran! After many years had gone by, he finally began his search for his Navy brothers. After reconnecting with several, Pat held a gathering in Branson and kept in touch until his death.

Pat was lucky enough to retire early from the phone company. He spent his days RVing across the United States with his family, always on the lookout for that perfect fishing spot, until his health started to decline. After Pat could no longer travel, he picked up his clarinet and saxophone and began playing in bands. For many years, he was part of several all-volunteer bands, enjoying the music and camaraderie they offered. In 2024-25, he poured all his energy into playing with the Desert Winds Concert Band. Whenever he had the chance, you could catch him jamming on his sax in the clubhouse restaurant, outdoors in the clubhouse area, or at various parties. At Sunday morning church, he always looked forward to playing a solo. Music was truly one of his greatest passions!

He had a great time playing cards with his SunBird neighbors and loved sharing meals with friends and family. His deep love for God, country, people, and music has helped him forge many friendships and connections along the way.

Even though Pat has found peace, our hearts ache in his absence.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom at 6250 S. Sunbird Blvd., Chandler, Ariz.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m., Pat will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with honors. The cemetery is located at 2929 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Phoenix, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to SunBird KareBears, 6250 S. Sunbird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249, Attn: SunBird KareBears, or to your favorite charity.