In Passing: Diane Loy

Diane Loy, 81, of Chandler passed away on May 27, 2023, at her home in SunBird with her husband Jack by her side. Diane was born to Herb and Viola Baldwin in Washington state, where she lived until she got married and moved to Michigan to raise a family. While in Michigan she worked in the insurance industry at Coverex Corporation.

Later she moved to SunBird with her husband Jack. She loved the SunBird community and was very active there. In 1993, the salespeople referred to her as the hardest working gal in SunBird. Diane was one of the original 13 gals who created the Kare Bears—neighbors helping neighbors. She also was instrumental in starting the neighbor’s coffee meetings and free exercise classes. Diane was an avid bridge player and ran the Monday afternoon ladies bridge and Wednesday couples bridge night.

Prior to his death, Diane’s dad taught her to paint the De Grazia style children. She started painting the children on roof tiles, and they were an instant hit. At one point almost half of the homes in SunBird had a tile on display. Over her 17-year career, she and Jack painted thousands of them.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Jack Loy, son Greg Truesdell (Carol), daughters Jackie Loy (Mark Groth) and Jayna Loy, grandchildren Anthony Truesdell, Jessica Truesdell, and Garrett Anderson, Lauren Marsicek (Greg), Max Ziebol, Megan Leuzinger (Ben), Garon Wolinsky, great-grandsons Ben and Will Marsicek, sister Barb Davis (Dave), nephew Mike Davis, and niece Michelle Davis.

Diane is preceded in death by her father Herb, mother Viola, daughter Kay Ann Anderson, son Vincent Truesdell, and granddaughter Brittney Wolinsky.

This has been an extremely difficult time, and Jack and the family would like to thank everyone for the continued love and support. A very special thank you to Joan Loose and Polly Smith for their help and guidance through Diane’s illness to her final passage.

Diane has been cremated, and the family will be hosting a celebration of her life on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. Please RSVP to Greg Truesdell at [email protected] or 734-654-3226 if you plan to attend.