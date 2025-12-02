In Passing – December 2025

Randy Norton

Randy Norton passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2025, at his home in Sun Lakes surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Holy Cross Hospice.

Randy was born in Lansing, Mich., on April 10, 1945, to the late Robert and Marion Norton. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 58 years. He was a proud father of sons Chad Norton and Todd Norton and daughter-in-law Stacy Norton. Grandchildren Samuel, Ryan, Benjamin, Tyler and Jayden. Brother Ron and sister-in-law Lynn.

He was a journeyman electrician. In 1981 moved to Arizona and worked as an Electrical Foreman for The Arizona Republic newspapers for 25 years. After an early retirement he started his own home inspecting business—Looking Glass Home Inspections.

Randy loved his Catholic Faith and was a proud fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as both a Faithful Navigator and several leadership positions through his 20 years as a Knight. He loved the outdoors and spent many years with his photography, motorcycles, and off-road adventures with his Jeep. He loved football and cheered for the Green Bay Packers.

He fought a long battle with prostate cancer but always kept a positive outlook. Randy had a smile that warmed the hearts of many. He will be deeply missed.

He is in the Arms of His Loving God and we hold him always in our hearts.

Services were held at St. Timothy Catholic Church and interment was at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.

The family of Randy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Holy Cross Hospice and No Place Like Home Care.