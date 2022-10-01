In Memoriam, Don Prestin Named Rotarian of the Month, and Rotary Club Supports Child Book Gifting Program

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

In memoriam, Don Prestin was named Rotary Club of Sun Lakes September 2022 Rotarian of the Month. Don joined RCSL in November 2007 and passed away in August 2022. He served as RCSL treasurer for eight years; served on the club’s Golf Committee, PolioPlus Board, and Sun Lakes Easter Parade Committee; for years, he managed the “gate” and led “two” Sun Lakes Splash newspaper routes; and much more. Don received the club’s 2015-16 RCSL Rotarian of the Year Award and was an RI Paul Harris Fellow/major donor, with special support directed towards Rotary International’s PolioPlus. Don was a United Airline pilot for 37 years. Don resided in Sun Lakes with wife Jan and his daughters Karen and Kimberly.

At a recent meeting, RCSL Rotarians and Sun Lakes residents Val and Bill Crump provided an update on the club’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library Project. Currently, 603 kiddos participate in the book-gifting program. RCSL pays for the costs involved for gifting eligible children an age-appropriate book a month sent directly to the child from the Dollywood Foundation. The cost to RCSL is approximately $2.50 per book. The benefits to this early-childhood educational opportunity to children is immeasurable. As a requirement to become an Affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, RCSL was required to identify the specific area and only enroll children between the ages of 0 to 5. The RCSL Imagination Library Committee decided on the Town of Guadalupe, based on its size and obvious need.

The RCSL Imagination Library Committee is looking to expand to other communities and looking for partners. RCSL is asking for your help if you believe in and have a passion for early childhood development. You can do something positive, while knowing your donation will be vetted and used properly, while also having a tax deduction. Your donation will be used almost exclusively for books and postage to deliver the books to the children’s homes. RCSL will be happy with any donation but, just think, for only $150 you would be sponsoring a child to receive a book a month from birth to five years old. For more information, contact the club president at 480-593-5377.

For more information about the RCSL projects, programs, and membership, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.