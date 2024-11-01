Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club is having their annual Holiday Toy Drive to provide the 723 students at Sylvia Encinas Elementary School (Hartford School) a holiday they can enjoy.

Toys, games, water bottles, kits to assemble things, art supplies, Hot Wheels, Pokémon cards, or any gift would be appreciated for these children ages 6 years to 12 years who may not have gifts for the holiday. No toys with batteries, please.

Toys can be dropped off by calling Lion Eileen Sazama at 602-515-1920, or Lion Eileen would be glad to pick them up.

We would appreciate all items to be received by Dec. 12.

Let’s give these children a fun holiday. Thank you!