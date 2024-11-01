November 2024, Front Page

Holiday Toy Drive

Arlene Block

The SunBird Lions Club is having their annual Holiday Toy Drive to provide the 723 students at Sylvia Encinas Elementary School (Hartford School) a holiday they can enjoy.

Toys, games, water bottles, kits to assemble things, art supplies, Hot Wheels, Pokémon cards, or any gift would be appreciated for these children ages 6 years to 12 years who may not have gifts for the holiday. No toys with batteries, please.

Toys can be dropped off by calling Lion Eileen Sazama at 602-515-1920, or Lion Eileen would be glad to pick them up.

We would appreciate all items to be received by Dec. 12.

Let’s give these children a fun holiday. Thank you!