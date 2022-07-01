Hole In One: Congratulations Pat Arnold

Margaret Munsch, Publicity

Congratulations to Pat Arnold who got a hole-in-one on hole number 5 on May 31, 2022. Using her 8-iron, she hit the sweet spot, and the ball went in the air, hit the fringe of the green, bounced, and hit the flag stick, dropping in the hole—doesn’t get much prettier than that! Lisa Onyx and Gail Holland got to witness that picture-perfect shot!

This was Pat’s fourth hole-in-one at the SunBird Golf Course. She previously got a hole-in-one on holes 8, 13, and 17. It appears that Pat is making her way around the golf course with her holes-in-one! That is phenomenal considering that, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average player getting a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1.

When asked what her secret was, she said, “A bit of skill and a bit of luck! I just love golf, and it is a great sport to play, no matter what your age. I believe that you have to work on your game, and while it has its challenges, it is a wonderful way to spend your day. I am very fortunate to live in a community that supports the game.” Let’s hope that some of that skill and luck will rub off on those of us who have yet to experience one hole-in-one!

Again, congratulations, Pat, and thank you for your inspiration!