Hole In One – April 2026

Bruce Robinson

Bruce Robinson earned his fourth hole-in-one at SunBird Golf Club on March 3. His conquest occurred on hole 17 using a wedge.

Bob Marsh

John Kupilik

Bob Marsh stated, “Hole number 17 was playing short, 89 yards, and I was in between wedges, so I let up on my A-Wedge. It was a clean shot, so I knew it was close. I couldn’t find it short or long, so my buddy Jim said, ‘Look in the hole.’ What a wonderful feeling to see my Srixon Z-Star at the bottom of the cup! Finally, my first hole-in-one after decades of attempts. It was a great time sharing the moment with friends and family at the Horizon Room. I’ll pick up that tab anytime!”