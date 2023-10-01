Hiking Club Open House and Picnic Dates

Interested in social hiking and live in Sun Lakes or SunBird? Come learn more about the Sun Lakes Hiking Club at one of our October Open Houses or at our Welcome Back club picnic in early November.

We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers who welcome all able-bodied hikers. We hike around the Valley and beyond on Mondays and Wednesdays, November through April. Mondays are at three different levels of endurance. Wednesdays are at the moderate level of endurance only. Membership is open to individuals who reside, rent, or lease in Sun Lakes or SunBird.

Our first Open House is on Oct. 7 in Cottonwood from 8 a.m. to noon. Look for the table with enthusiastic hikers just outside the ballroom.

Our second Open House is on Oct. 14 in Sun Lakes Country Club from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The welcome table is just outside the entrance to the main building. Our third Open House is also on Oct. 14 in Oakwood from 9 a.m. to noon. Look for a table just outside the Oakwood ballroom. There also will be enthusiastic Hiking Club members waiting to talk with you!

We also have a Welcome Back Picnic from noon to 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Oasis Park ramada located in Sun Lakes Country Club, at 9049 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. It is open to all members and prospective members. The club will provide a fried chicken entrée. Your contribution of a side dish or dessert would be greatly appreciated. Since no alcoholic beverages are allowed at the park, please bring your own non-alcoholic beverage of choice. Important: RSVP for the picnic on our Meetup site so we can order the right amount of chicken. If you are new to the club, you will need to create a Meetup profile and be logged into our Sun Lakes Hiking Club site. To get there, simply type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser.

Questions about the club? Our Meetup app shows all upcoming and past hike descriptions, as well as information about our club. To access it, type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser. If you have any questions not found on our Meetup site, please email Paul Feeney at [email protected] and he will get back to you.

We look forward to hiking with you!