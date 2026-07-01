Hiking and Heat

Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

Wisconsin is where I spend my summers hiking in cooler temps. But yesterday the heat index here was the same as in Sun Lakes. My two hiking friends and I called it a day by 10:30 that morning. It was simply too hot and humid to keep going. And it was the right call.

There are no heroics in pushing yourself in any sport just to meet a particular goal when it’s this hot. You need to read the weather situation and adjust your expectations.

If you’re exercising in a hotter environment than usual, be prepared to stop if you feel dizzy, have headaches, nausea or chills, which can all be symptoms of heat exhaustion. Seek emergency medical attention if you also experience confusion, as it can signal heat stroke.

Better yet, start your hiking as early as possible, and get off the trail before the heat spikes. Nothing wrong with using a head lamp at the start of your hike until sunlight emerges. Hydrate several hours before you start to exercise. And remember your electrolytes to counter the sodium you lose when sweating.

Stay safe with your summer hiking. But if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, we will begin our formal hiking season in October.

Like hiking? We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers that welcome all able-bodied hikers. Our goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social and safe. New this year, we will start our formal hiking in October and hike through April. We hike informally other times of the year. Our club is open to anyone living in Sun Lakes and SunBird.

For more information about our club, please type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser and look for our Meetup page. You’ll find information about our club along with photos and descriptions of past and future hikes. If you have questions about the club not answered on our website, please let me know at wjwasescha@gmail.com.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We look forward to hiking with you!