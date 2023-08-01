Helping the Veterans with Medical Equipment

It may be summer, but SunBird Lions Club continues to help others all year round. Please help if you have equipment that you no longer need, that could help others.

If you are in need of equipment, please contact Lion Paula Warhoover at 618-806-2464.

All this is possible because of everyone’s help by supporting Bingo on the first and third Friday (November through April), our entertainment of Dueling Pianos and Comedy Shows, Pancake Breakfasts, Barro’s Pizza fundraiser in November, or whatever it may be. Your support is needed and appreciated.

Our programs are open to the public.