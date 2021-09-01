Suzanne Lipke

The SunBird Pickleball Club says, “Hello, September,” with hopes of cooler weather soon! We’ve continued to play in the early morning hours (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7 to 10 a.m.) and on Saturday evenings (7 to 10 p.m.) We manage play and court scheduling using an online sign-up genius. If you would like to be added to the list, contact Marianna and Dan Buescher at the contact information below.

It’s been really hot and humid here at SunBird this summer. Several members (including myself) have had issues with dehydration and overheating. Please hydrate well before coming to the courts, and bring plenty of fluids with you to consume while playing.

We’d like to welcome several new residents to the courts: Ken Petroff, Charlie Alley, and Paul Mills. We hope to see them and lots of other new players out on the courts often. If you haven’t tried pickleball yet but think it might be fun (it is!), use the paper sign-up sheet in the pickleball glass case across the hall from the post office. It’s the one with the pickleball paddle and yellow pickleball balls on top. Or contact [email protected] or 480-285-4501. Someone will get in touch with you to arrange a time for an orientation session. We will cover basic rules, scoring, and court positions, and everyone is provided our club guidelines and waiver as well.

If you want to join the 2021-22 Pickleball Club, feel free to bring your dues ($20 annually) up to the courts to get renewed. We will have you sign a waiver, and you will be good to go all year long. Now, let’s go have some more fun!