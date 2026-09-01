Hartford School Supply Drive

On July 13, the SunBird Lions delivered an impressive collection of much-needed school supplies to Hartford School. The donations filled a large conference table—and then some—demonstrating the club’s continued commitment to supporting local students and teachers.

The donated supplies included:

* Classroom essentials: 54 folders, 87 rulers, 53 notebooks, 21 packages of lined paper, 11 packages of construction paper, 11 journals, and one reading book.

* Writing and art supplies: 66 pens, 204 Ticonderoga pencils, 320 colored pencils, 53 boxes of crayons, 26 boxes of 10 markers each, 36 highlighters, and 81 dry erase markers.

* Hands-on supplies: 102 glue sticks, 12 packages of youth scissors, 10 pairs of scissors for older children, and one package of pencil sharpeners.

* Health and hygiene items: 27 containers of Clorox wipes, 36 boxes of tissues, 37 travel toothbrush kits, and 33 pairs of socks.

This major effort was led by Lion Eileen Sazama. Assisting with delivery were Lions Betty Benson, Joan Bruening, Denice Close, Julie Dizkowski, Bonnie Simpson, Dennis Wick, and Cheryl Palmer. Thank you, Lions, for another job well done.

Now is the time to begin to think about Christmas. The Lions will be presenting gifts for the school kids in December and will need your help. Watch for more information in future issues of the SunBird News.