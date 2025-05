The Groove-A-Palooza Disco-themed outdoor concert and party was held on March 28. With more than 800 disco-crazed party-goers, a “far out” time was had by all! We would like to give a huge shout-out to the Horizon Room for doing an outstanding job on the catering and bar service. We would also like to thank all our sponsors, volunteers, the Arizona Rangers, Uncorked the Band, and, most of all, our SunBird residents! Thank you all for making the Groove-A-Palooza a super-fun and successful event!