Lisa Dingeldein

The Pickleball Club had a great turnout at our Girls Night Out event on Jan. 26. New players worked on their skills, and we all played some games. Line dancing kept us moving. We finished the night with food and fellowship, along with a gorgeous sunset.

Thanks to all the players, volunteers, raffle donations, and those who came out to support us at the 7th Annual P4P Alzheimer’s Tournament on Feb. 23-25. Helping to find a cure is our goal! We will share more about this event in next month’s paper.

It has been wonderful to see our snowbird players back on the courts! We welcome new club members Frank Porpiglia and Larry Dockter.

Our End of the Year event will be held on March 9. Players should already be signed up for this event. Round robin play will start at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by lunch on the patio. Check the Team Reach app for more details.

Winter open play hours continue as follows:

Monday: 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday: 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday: 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 to 11 a.m.

Sunday: 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday: 6 to 9 p.m.

Select Saturdays for daytime play will be posted on Team Reach. Using the attendance feature on Team Reach helps us all. Please use this convenient tool.

Want to learn how to play? Grab a lesson request form, fill it out, pay for the lesson, and drop it in the HOA drop box or turn it in to a Pickleball Board member. The cost for a lesson is $20.

For questions, email or text [email protected] or 480-285-4501.

Have fun pickling!