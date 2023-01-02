FUN da MENTAL Bridge Classes for Everyone!

Maria Davis

FUN da MENTAL Bridge is offering a variety of Bridge classes starting in January. Learn with Better Bridge Certified Instructors Karin Hansen, Gordon Markham, and Maria Davis.

Back by popular demand! Have fun. Exercise your brain. Hundreds of your neighbors have taken enjoyable, stimulating FUN da MENTAL Bridge lessons over the past several years.

Beginning Bridge. Classes are Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Classes are four weeks, Jan. 11 through Feb. 1. This is an introduction to basic modern bridge. The cost is $48, plus texts, which are available at a discount from the instructor. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or [email protected] to register.

Boot Camp Bridge. Classes are Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Classes are six weeks, Feb. 15 through March 22. The cost is $72 for the series, plus the text, which is available at a discount from the instructor. Individual sessions are $20 each. This class reviews the basics and proceeds to Stayman and Jacoby Transfer Conventions, opening strong hands, slam bidding, and a preview of Competitive Bidding. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or [email protected] to register.

Play of the Hand. Classes are Monday mornings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Cottonwood, Room A-7, for seven weeks, Jan. 23 through March 13 (no class Feb. 20). The cost is $84 for the series, plus text. Learn to develop a play plan with the ARCH method: Analyze the opening lead, Review the bidding, Count winners and losers, and How (the order) to play the hand. Contact instructor Gordon Markham at 480-802-8141 or [email protected]

Two-Over-One Game Force and Slam Bidding. Two-over-one game force is a modification to Standard American Bidding. It is a much more effective way to bid your games and, importantly, your slams. We will also cover slam bidding through the use of Jacoby 2N and Splinter bids. In six weeks, revolutionize your bridge bidding. Classes are Monday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. in Cottonwood, Room A-7, for six weeks, March 27 to May 1. The cost is $72, plus text. Contact instructor Maria Davis at 480-883-2826 or [email protected]