Fun and Games to a Murder Mystery

Jacque Texeira

The audience laughed, moaned, and cheered at the Fun Lakers Fun Feud event. Congratulations to the Mayacres team: Linda and Nick Whitacres, Joan Carlisle, and Ron Deraas, who won the cash prize. However, the Double D’s and The Boobs, the Purple People Eaters, Low Expectations, the O’Solomio Family, the Prime Timers, the Fillins, and the Wiseacres gave them a run for their money. Look out, Steve Harvey—Dianne Barry, who hosted the event, may be coming for your job!

The Fun Lakers are leaving all this fun and frivolity for some serious police work at the next special event. They need help to solve a murder reportedly taking place at a concert in the ‘80s. Can you step up and find your inner detective? All the big stars are arriving for a rock concert. Rumor has it that this deadly crime will take place at the Cottonwood Country Club on Jan. 21, 2023. This exciting interactive “Murder Mystery” special event will be presented to you by professional actors in ‘80s costumes from the Murder Mystery Company, a nationwide theatrical production company. You can don your best ‘80s outfits, too, and help solve this murder mystery. It’s open to the public, so bring your friends. Come early and grab a drink and a bite of dinner from the limited menu, but be ready to do your best sleuthing by 7 p.m.

Who: You and all of your friends in ‘80s outfits

What: The “I-Love-the-‘80s-to-Death” theme interactive Murder Mystery Special Event

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., murder at 7 p.m.

Where: San Tan Ballroom, Cottonwood Country Club, 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248

How: Tickets online at www.funlakers.org. $30 for members, $35 non-members

Members only: The Holiday Dinner Dance will be Saturday, Dec. 10, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. It’s $60 for a meal of your choice* to be served at your table. Select from prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, or baked ziti, but save room for a special dessert. The Thaddeus Rose Band will get us out of our chairs and swinging to our favorite tunes, and there will also be drawings for prizes. This event is for Fun Lakers members and their guests only and is not open to the public. It always sells out, so get your seats reserved today! Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the band begins playing at 7:15 p.m.

Your membership must be current to attend the Holiday Party, and membership will be verified, so pay your dues ASAP online at www.funlakers.org. Annual membership is $15 per year and runs from January through December.

For event questions, contact Lexie Ours at 480-399-9500. For membership questions, contact Stu Frost at 602-332-5676.

*Details about the Holiday Party menu are on the website.