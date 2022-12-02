Free Introductory Golf Lessons for SunBird Residents

Whether you are new to golfing or just getting back into the game, SunBird Golf Club volunteers can help you get started.

The Golf Club volunteers are offering lessons on fairway shots, chipping, and putting on Sunday afternoons from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The last session in the three-session series is Dec. 4.

Bring your clubs and meet on the driving range at 2:45 p.m.

Please sign up in the hallway outside the Golf Shop.

Come and experience the joy of golf!

If you have any questions, please contact Sandy Crane at 303-489-0539, or Marcie Hogan at 480-802-2904.