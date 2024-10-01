Healthy Minds and Souls Lions Club is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to engage community members in healthy, mindful activities and showcase talents to bring a positive impact to society. Their vision is to create opportunities for our community members to be engaged in and enjoy the lifestyle that leads to healthy minds and souls.

Healthy Minds and Souls Lions Club hosts several events throughout the year to fulfill their missions. Now, Healthy Minds and Souls is hosting a Festival of Lights Expo and Celebration on Oct. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the SunBird Golf Club ballroom. Highlights of the festival include food vendors from around the world, ethnic wear, a jewelry exhibition, home décor, creative work by local artists, a fashion walk, music, dance, and much more.

The Festival of Lights is an Indian festival, also known as Diwali in many Indian cultures. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil, and it is a symbol of reflection and prosperity.

If you have any questions, you can contact healthymindandsouls@gmail.com or text 602-690-1994 to reach Executive Director Debjani Mukherjee.