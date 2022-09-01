Fall into Step with New Adventures’ New Offerings

Jan Bobbett and Mary Kenny

Many of us consider the fall season in Arizona to be the best time of year. At New Adventures in Learning, we agree! Our upcoming semester will present new and exciting offerings to intrigue you, many for the first time. Read on!

With more than 50 classes, there are lots of choices for New Adventures members. Whether curious about religions from the Far East or wanting to learn more about the psychology of people, opportunities to expand our members’ horizons are plentiful this semester.

Fall registration opens online on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. In-person registration will also be held at the Sun Lakes Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon.

In-person classes and Zoom classes will be scheduled throughout the semester. There will be lots of opportunities to meet friends and neighbors while attending in-person classes at the Sun Lakes Center. If your schedule or lifestyle keep you from attending in person, connect via Zoom to one of the many classes being offered remotely.

Two new opportunities coming this fall will be offered only on Fridays. Our “Movie of the Week” will be presented in person every Friday afternoon that the Sun Lakes Center is open during the semester. An email listing upcoming movies will be sent prior to the start of the month to members who enroll in this class. Those enrolled can attend as many Friday movies as they wish.

The second opportunity is much different. On Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sun Lakes Center and by appointment only, tech support will be offered to New Adventures members. More details about this new and helpful service will be sent to members by email soon.

Here’s just a sample of what you find in the fall line-up:

* Robotics and AI: the Future of Humanity

* Birth and Death of the Battleship Arizona

* The Art of Conversation: Salons for Seniors

* What Is Autism and the Autism Spectrum?

* Intro to Deepwater Drilling in the Gulf of Mexico

* The Cuban Missile Crisis

* Active Shooter

* Eastern and Southeastern Arizona Sights

Details about all classes are online at www.newadventures.info. Register online anytime during the semester to start your lifelong learning journey! While online registration opens on Sept. 21, it remains open throughout the semester.

New Adventures is a not-for-profit, membership organization affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC). Annual membership is $60, and the semester administration fee is $20 for each semester you enroll in classes.

New Adventures remains a bargain compared to many lifelong learning programs, which charge up to $40 per class. We charge no per-class fee, so your dues and semester fee allow you to take as many classes as you wish at no additional cost. Also, when you become a member of New Adventures, you become a student of CGCC and are eligible for student discounts on many college and community activities.

Have questions or need help? Call 480-857-5500 or email us at [email protected]