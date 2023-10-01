Dracula? Mooncakes? What Is Going on Over at New Adventures?

Our new semester is starting off with a bang—that’s what! First of all, nearly 100 classes are being offered. A four-part class about Dracula, held throughout the month of October, will be a thriller. Have a taste for something other than blood? Taste authentic mooncakes for the Chinese Moon Festival! Do you enjoy history or military classes? We have a wide variety. Quilting and cooking classes will be available in person and online. There will be courses focused on health and wellness and courses to help with financial decisions. Want to go out and share a meal and meet people? Sign up for the lunch bunch! Learn bocce ball or take a trip to a local museum. There is literally something for everybody!

For those who may not be around for the whole semester, are socially isolating, or who have mobility issues, we have almost 30 classes available on Zoom. You can be part of a book club or even take a cooking class. Never used Zoom before? No problem. If you have a tablet, computer, or laptop, or even a cell phone, we can walk you through it.

To join us or to get more information, email [email protected] and request a New Adventures student application form, or call 480-857-550 and talk to Vincenza or Bethany. Registration is open for the fall semester and ongoing for the duration of the semester. It’s never too late to sign up!