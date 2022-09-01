Desert Threads Will Meet Wednesday, September 14

Sue Bart

Our first meeting for the new season will be in the Phoenix Room in Cottonwood at Sun Lakes. Kimm Wheeler will give a presentation about entering your quilt in quilt shows. She’ll talk about why you would want to do this and how to enter the Arizona Quilters Guild Show, March 23-25, 2023, at the Mesa Convention Center. She will explain how the judges choose winning quilts so that you, too, can create a winner. There are many other quilt shows around Arizona in which you can enter your quilts. Perhaps you just like attending quilt shows to look at beautiful quilts. Kimm’s lecture will help you understand how the winners win prizes.

The Desert Threads Board has been meeting this summer via Zoom to plan for the next year. There will be challenges to inspire your quilt making and, of course, “Show and Tell” at each meeting. Some other activities being planned are mini demos of techniques, perhaps a “Make ‘n’ Take,” ornament exchange, carpooling for shop-hops or out-of-town quilt shows, new classes, and sew days to work on items for charities. Other ideas are bubbling in the plans, so be sure to come join our kick-off meeting for the 2022-23 year.

If you want to become a member or renew your membership, come to the meeting on Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m. (10 a.m. start) in the Phoenix Room of Cottonwood at Sun Lakes (you do not need to live in Sun Lakes to join). Desert Threads is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild. We need you to join both organizations. This will provide you with the many benefits of a statewide and a local quilt guild, with lots of inspiration and many new quilting friends to meet. For more information, check the website www.arizonaquiltersguild.org (note the “.org”—yep, a non-profit) or send an email to [email protected] with your name, questions, and how to contact you.