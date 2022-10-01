Desert Threads Quilters Busy with a New Season

Sue Bart

Look for a beautiful quilt featuring a golfing theme when you attend the Activities Open Houses sponsored by the HOAs during October. We will be giving the quilt away to a lucky winner in October. The Open Houses are held at each of the clubhouses on three different Saturday mornings in October. Desert Threads received a “start-up” grant from the Sun Lakes Community Area Foundation. The grant helps with quilt education and materials to make quilts for other non-profits in the area. This handmade golf quilt provides a wonderful way to relax this winter after a day on the links, or anytime. What a great gift it can be for a golf enthusiast. Be sure to look for it hanging behind our information table at each of the Open House events.

Desert Threads quilters will gather on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m. in the Phoenix Room at Cottonwood. We will participate in a game dubbed “Quilters’ Speed Dating.” The active game encourages members to get to know each other. Announcements will be made about upcoming Sew Days, charity work, classes, and other activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring quilted items they have been making to share with the group during a Show & Tell.

Guests and new members are encouraged to join this fun and informative group of quilters (beginners or advanced are welcome). You can also renew your membership during a meeting. We start with social time at 9:30 a.m. before the meeting at 10 a.m. Attendees always go home with ideas for another project. Arizona Quilters Guild is the parent organization for Desert Threads Chapter and provides many informative lectures (free) and classes (minimal fees) via Zoom for members all over the state. Non-members can also take advantage of the offerings by becoming a “Member for the Day.” Go to www.arizonaquiltersguild.org for more information about events and dates. Send an email to [email protected] for information about the local Desert Threads Chapter.