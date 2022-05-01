Desert Threads Participated in Arizona State Quilt Show

Sue Bart

Some Desert Threads chapter members entered their beautiful quilts in the Arizona Quilters Guild (AQG) Quilt Show in March held in Mesa. Diana Jones entered three quilts made by three generations: her grandson Casey (age 9), her mother Bobbie, and herself. Blanca Sanchez entered a sampler quilt, her first time in a quilt show, and won a Red Ribbon. Desert Threads entered a group quilt in the COVID Theme category. It consisted of hand stitched and quilted postcards of various creative designs, which had been sent via post to other members. Members kept in touch during COVID-19 “shut down” times in this way. Nancy Bonngard and Jackie Fife put together a quilt that displayed all the postcards grouped by the makers. The unique guilt made from quilted postcards got lots of attention. Many members volunteered at the show.

Each chapter year, the president proposes a challenge to the members to make a new quilt. Four members entered their “Presidential Challenge” quilts: Pam Matassarin, Terry Allen, Nancy Bonngard, and Jackie Fife. The quilt challenge required the use of fabric, thread, etc., they already had in their stash. No new materials could be bought to create the quilt.

In March, Ann Finocchiaro and Ann Wasescha delivered 25 children’s comfort quilts to the Phoenix Refugee Center. Desert Threads is making more quilts, tote bags, and small personal items bags for the refugees who have entered legally through the asylum-seeking process. The Welcome Center of Phoenix provides a stopover for refugees waiting to travel to sponsors all over the U.S. Volunteers and donors provide the refugees with food, change of clothes, tote bags, and personal items as they continue their journey.

At our April 13 meeting, the owner of Mad B’s quilt store in Mesa gave a presentation about what’s new for quilters (www.madbsquiltandsew.com). At our May 11 meeting, the newly elected board for July 2022 through June 2023 will be introduced. In honor of Mother’s Day, our own knowledgeable and prolific quilter, Diana Jones, will present a trunk show of quilts made by her and her mother.

The Desert Threads Chapter meets the second Wednesday of every month, September through May, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Ceramics Room (A-8) in Cottonwood at Sun Lakes. We welcome anyone interested in any aspect of quilts. You do not need to be a resident of Sun Lakes. We have frequent “Sew Days” when members gather to work on projects together, have classes, or make quilts for our community service projects. Desert Threads is a chapter of the Arizona Quilters Guild, which offers many free virtual lectures and low-cost classes on a variety of quilting topics. Accomplished and well-known teachers from around the world present classes and lectures for members. For more info, see www.arizonaquiltersguild.org or send email to [email protected]