Crown Royals Win BBB World Series

The Crown Royals won the Bean Bag Baseball Fall World Series on April 9 in an epic game against the Vollers. The Crown Royals scored nine runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to squeak out a 57-56 championship victory. This was the Crown Royals’ third consecutive World Series Championship. They were put to the test, as they won their three playoff games by a total of only eight runs.

The Crown Royals team is comprised of Rob Arnold, Royal Henry, George Jones, Lena and Jim Kraft, Maureen and Bob Lama, Rich VanderVeen, and Cindy and Bruce Wilson. Subs were Dave Edington and Debbie Little.

Members of the Vollers are Tim Aschleman, Sharon Bushouse, Barb Fischer, Kim and Elroy Fischer, Jenn Oliver, and Deb and Perry Rollings.

Placing third in the World Series were the Base Invaders, while the Scorpions came in fourth.