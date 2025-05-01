A Busy Month of Golf and Celebrations!

Margaret Munsch

On March 12 Karen Hall got her first hole-in-one on hole 13 using her 8 iron for a 90-yard shot. It was a windy day, but Karen took that into consideration as she made the shot. Karen also became a grandmother the same week, so it was a week of momentous celebration. Congratulations, Karen!

Cindy Vig won the SunBird Ladies League Championship for the 11th time. Congratulations, Cindy! This was a two-week, flighted, low gross tournament held on March 11 and 18. Cindy won with a two-day total of 137, which is only 3 over the course par. Way to go, Cindy!

The top three players in each of the four Club Champion flights are as follows:

Flight 1: Viva Smith, Karen Gilmore, Connie Franklin

Flight 2: Jeanie Chase, Marcia Hogan, Kim Mishko

Flight 3: Shirl Morgan, Vickie Earl, Barb Koshuta

Flight 4: Sue Koslofsky, Barb Wallace, Margaret Munsch

On March 28 the ladies joined the Men 18ers for a Step Aside Mixer, luncheon, and awards event on the patio. Marsha Brockish got a hole-in-one on hole 14 using her 6 iron for a 91-yard shot. That was Marsha’s fourth hole-in-one and her second on hole 14. Congratulations, Marsha!

At the luncheon, the trophies and prizes for the Club Championship gross tournament and SunBird Cup net tournament were awarded. Thank you to all the players who came out to play in both tournaments, and congratulations to all the winners!