Couples Who Play Together Stay Together—Tennis, That Is

Sharlene Jerome

Brian Turner and Dianna Wreford met later in their lives, becoming a couple in 1995, and eventually wed in 2010. They were both avid hikers and accomplished bridge players, but it was their ultimate admiration for the game of tennis which has provided them with a wealth of travel experiences across different countries and continents. Dianna had been a provincially ranked squash player in Alberta, but Brian had not played any racquet sports to date. The one thing they both agreed on is that tennis is a very “transportable” sport, allowing depth and breadth of playing opportunities. While traveling and playing whenever and wherever they could, the couple became tennis aficionados and decided they wanted to attend each of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments: Australian Open in Melbourne, French Open in Paris, Wimbledon in London, and the U.S. Open in New York! Having faced Brian’s lefty spin serves and Dianna’s drop shot backhand returns, you can see why they have a passion and a love for the game.

Dianna’s brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Sharon Trojanoski, initially discovered SunBird and the SunBird Tennis Club. Brain and Dianna were welcomed into the club with open arms, and they have become, and remain, very active and engaged members. Brian is currently serving as secretary, and Dianna has served as previous tournament director for two years and is a long-time member of the Valley of the Sun Sunchix league. It is the friendliness and the camaraderie of the club that has these two enjoying each other’s company, fueling their competitive natures, returning to SunBird each year, and just enjoying the game of tennis. So, come join the happy couple and Get In The Game!