Calling all rock painters, young and old! We are starting a Community Rock Snake here in SunBird. It will be fun to have SunBird residents, family, and friends paint colorful rocks and add to the snake’s body, watch it grow, and wrap around the bocce ball courts. This is a great summer activity for visiting grandchildren. Please place a painted rock; however, do not remove any rocks from the snake. Let’s see how long we can make the SunBird Community Rock Snake!