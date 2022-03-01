Come Dance With Us!

SunBird has Line Dance classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and we’d love to have you join us! The Monday class is for beginners who have never danced before or who would like extra help. Classes are held in the Navajo Room.

The classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays are open for beginners, as well as experienced dancers, and we meet in the ballroom.

Line dancing is a fun way to exercise to country music and learn new dance steps! The cost is $3 per class. We look forward to seeing you soon!

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Jamie Parnum at [email protected] or 831-291-6180.