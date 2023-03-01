Cheers Social Group Activities

Cheers Trip Opportunities: Five adventurous Cheers members recently returned from a 13-day tour of Egypt. They visited Cairo, Luxor, and Aswan. Among the sites they saw in Cairo were the New Egyptian Museum, the Hanging Coptic Church, the Mohammed Ali Mosque, and the Great Pyramid and Sphinx. They cruised the Nile from Luxor to Aswan where they saw several temples and visited the Valley of the Kings. It was amazing to see that the art and colors haven’t been materially affected by the ages. Three members continued to Jordan to visit the archeological site of Petra.

Several Cheers members are planning more localized events, such as the Cubs-Diamondbacks Spring Training game on March 16. Another day trip that is generating interest is the Sabino Canyon and visit to the DeGrazia Gallery in Tucson on April 25.

Cheers travel itineraries are open to all, since we use licensed travel agents. For more information, call Richard Lewin at 609-332-3915 or Donna Clucky at Free Spirit Vacations at 480-926-4447, Ext. 2. More information can also be found at our website, www.cheerssingles.org.

Monthly Wine Tasting: Once a month, a member of our group opens their house for wine tasting. Lorene Roberts leads this monthly social time. For February, member Maxine Palmer hosted the event where we tried new and exciting wines, followed by a potluck dinner. We have 20 to 35 members join in this great socializing opportunity with friends, and we sample what may be new wines to some.

Cheers Golf Group: Keith Mackenzie has become our new golf group leader. We golf all the courses of Sun Lakes, as well as surrounding public courses. The Cheers golf group has been busy enjoying Friday golf. We usually have two or three groups every week. We have been primarily playing at Sun Lakes Country Club, SunBird, and Bear Creek. On Feb. 3, Dan Helgert had a great round at Sun Lakes, including a birdie on hole 2. After golf, we stop at the lounge for social time to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the round.

As this is a members-only activity, you will need to be a member of our Cheers Social group. Please contact Keith Mackenzie, either at our weekly meeting at the Oakwood clubhouse in the Bradford Room or at [email protected]

Hamilton High School Donations: Our group works with a social worker at Hamilton High to help the poor and homeless who attend school. Some items we donate are laundry detergent, canned goods, paper towels, cash, etc. For those in need, it is very helpful, and our members are very generous. If you wish to donate, you may contact Sally Wegryn at 203-470-0733 for all needed items.