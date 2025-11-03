Cheers Social Group Activities

Cheers Trip Opportunities: A sample of upcoming trips available through Free Spirit includes:

• Brunch Cruise on Lake Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 14, for $185 per person;

• Barleens Arizona Opry Home for the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 16, for $165 per person; and

• Numerous holiday offerings.

Availability remains on Dream Cruise’s Explora Journey cruise of the Adriatic Sea on July 20-27, 2026. Prices start at $3,880, with potential incentives at booking.

Cheers travel itineraries are open to all, since we utilize and partner with licensed travel agents. Both Free Spirit and Dream Cruise Vacations offer numerous travel opportunities, both foreign and domestic, most not listed here. Contact Free Spirit at Freespiritvacations.com or 480-926-5547 or Dream Cruise Vacations at jeanette@dreamcruiseadventures.net or 602-909-2000 for additional information. Please let them know you were referred by Cheers.

Monthly Wine Tasting: On the second Wednesday of each month, a club member hosts a wine tasting and potluck dinner in their home. Advance registration is required, and an $8 fee per person is collected to provide funds for the purchase of a variety of wine, selected and presented by the host/hostess. Anne Brunick serves as the activity leader, supporting and assisting monthly hosts.

Title I School Donations: Cheers provides charitable support to needy students at Hamilton High School and all Title I schools in Chandler. Voluntary donations of food, household items, and/or cash are provided monthly. If preferred, one may write a check directly to a school of your choice, specifying which activity you wish your contribution to be credited to. These donations are coordinated by Sally Wegryn, who can be reached at 203-470-0733, in collaboration with Hamilton Social Work staff, and are greatly appreciated in our community.

Dine Out: Dine Out is on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members dine out together at a selected restaurant in the community. This activity, coordinated by Robert Russo, provides opportunity to try new restaurants and perhaps new types of cuisine in the company of friends. Advance registration is required to confirm restaurant reservations.

Book Club: This group meets every third Tuesday at the Oakwood Library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website at Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.