Cheers Social Group Activities

Cheers Trip Opportunities: Cheers members have been actively traveling this summer, with most of their travels taking them to visit family and friends. As a result, attendance at our Thursday afternoon Social has declined from the usual 60 to 70 attendees.

We have a number of members traveling to Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, while others were off to upstate New York. Among those not visiting relatives, we have several traveling to Columbia, Peru, and the Rhine River. Closer to home, California has been the destination of several Cheers members.

As for future trips, several members are planning to travel to Discover Navajo Nov. 4 through 7. It is an opportunity to see Monument Valley at night. Call Free Spirit Vacations at 480-926-5547 for pricing and details. Call them for information on their Pasadena Tournament of Roses trips, which are always popular.

Cheers travel itineraries are open to all, since we utilize and partner with licensed travel agents. Both Free Spirit and Dream Cruise Vacations offer numerous travel opportunities, both foreign and domestic, most not listed here. Go to Freespiritvacations.com, call 480-926-5547, or contact jeanette@dreamcruiseadventures.net or 602-909-2000 for additional information. Please let them know you were referred by Cheers.

Monthly Wine Tasting: On the second Wednesday of each month a club member hosts a wine tasting and potluck dinner in their home. Advance registration is required, and an $8 per person fee is collected to provide funds for the purchase of a variety of wine, selected and presented by the host/hostess. Anne Brunick serves as the activity leader, supporting and assisting monthly hosts.

Title I School Donations: Cheers provides charitable support to needy students at Hamilton High School and all Title I schools in Chandler. Voluntary donations of food, household items, and/or cash are provided monthly. If preferred, one may write a check directly to a school of your choice, specifying which activity you wish your contribution to be credited to. These donations are coordinated by Sally Wegryn, who can be reached at 203-470-0733, in collaboration with Hamilton Social Work staff, and are greatly appreciated in our community.

Dine Out: Dine Out is on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members dine out together at a selected restaurant in the community. The August Dine Out was held at Thirsty Lion near Chandler Mall. This activity, coordinated by Robert Russo, provides opportunity to try new restaurants and perhaps new types of cuisine in the company of friends. Advance registration is required to confirm restaurant reservations.

Book Club: This group meets every third Tuesday at the Oakwood Library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website at Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.