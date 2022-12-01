Celebrate the Season with the Women’s Connection

Come celebrate the season and invite your friends to the Sun Lakes Women’s Connection at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the beautiful Oakwood clubhouse ballroom, at 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., in Sun Lakes. A continental breakfast will be served (gluten-free available upon request), followed by music and our guest speaker and vocalist Miss Lillie Knauls. The cost is $20, including tax and tip, payable at the door.

Miss Lillie resides in California, is an international speaker and vocalist, a winner of the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award, a performer on Gaither Homecoming TV specials, and one of the original artists who recorded the famous song, “Oh Happy Day.” She refers to her more than 40 years of speaking and singing adventures as “Good Ground.”

Miss Lillie is an enthusiastic lady who loves hats. She says her hats reflect her “hattitude.”

Her talk entitled “The Perfect Gift for Everyone on your List” will help you have a “hattitude” you won’t soon forget! Miss Lillie will also be our special music feature, leading us in a carole-oke of favorite holiday tunes and carols. She sings with a big heart and will encourage yours. Pre-program live music will be presented by the Keyboard Connection performers, directed by Jeanette Cline.

Please note that reservations are necessary and are due by noon on Friday, Dec. 9. Email Lyn at [email protected] You can also call Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Cancellations must be made by Tuesday, Dec. 13, by 10 a.m. To cancel, email [email protected]