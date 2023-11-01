Calling All Rock Painters, Young and Old!

Our Community Rock Snake in SunBird is growing, and we would love to have you contribute. Over the summer, SunBird residents, family, and friends have been busy painting colorful rocks and adding them to the snake’s body. We’ve been watching it grow, and it’s starting to wrap around the bocce ball courts. Join in the fun and place a painted rock; however, do not remove any rocks from the snake. Let’s see how long we can make the SunBird Community Rock Snake grow!

Thank you again to Rick and Deb Griesbeck, along with their grandchildren, who started the SunBird Rock Snake over the summer.