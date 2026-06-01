Bridge Scores

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April 6: 1st Judy Casey, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Chris Nechvatal.

April 13: 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd June Preder.

April 20: 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Laurel McDonough, 3rd Karlene Garn.

April 27: 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Chris Nechvatal.

Wednesday Morning Bridge

April 1:1st Marilyn Klooster, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

April 8: 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley.

April 15: 1st June Preder, 2nd Marilyn Klooster.

April 29: 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Chris Nechvatal.

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April 10: 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Paul Klancher.

April 17: 1st Larry Schoernborn, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Carol Phillips.

April 24: 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Beth Miller.

Duplicate Winners

Dolores Kline

April 2: 1st Laurel McDonough and Myron; 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder, Michael McDonough and Monique, Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday.

April 9: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 4th Tom Gillis and Jack Besch.

April 16: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 4th Greg Lacy and Laurel McDonough.

April 23: 1st Larry McDonough and Carol Phillips, 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 3rd and 4th Michael and Laurel McDonough, Beth Miller and June Preder.

April 30: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory, 2nd/3rd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips; June and Saige Doughty, 4th Laurel and Michael McDonough.