Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

December Winners:

12/01. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Mrugala

12/08. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Marilyn Klooster

12/15. 1st June Preder, 2nd Ron Kaat, 3rd Sue Kaat

12/22. 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Casey

12/29. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Beth Miller

Wednesday Bridge

Chris Nechvatal

December Results:

12/03. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Barb Ott

12/10. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

12/17. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Marilyn Klooster

12/24. No bridge

12/31. 1st Marilyn Klooster, 2nd Tom Gillis

Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

December Winners:

12/04. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 3rd Bob and Kathy Gregory

12/11. 1st Gary and Wayne Lindert, 2nd Bob and Kathy Gregory, 3rd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline

12/18. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd (tie) Jackie Huyghebaert and Barb Ott/Saige Doughty and Carol Phillips

12/26. No bridge played

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

December Winners:

12/05. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Saige Doughty

12/12. 1st Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd Jean Ballou, 3rd Carol Phillips

12/19. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Sheila Neer

12/26. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Frank Nechvatal