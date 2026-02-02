Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
December Winners:
12/01. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Mrugala
12/08. 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Marilyn Klooster
12/15. 1st June Preder, 2nd Ron Kaat, 3rd Sue Kaat
12/22. 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Judy Casey
12/29. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Beth Miller
Wednesday Bridge
Chris Nechvatal
December Results:
12/03. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Barb Ott
12/10. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
12/17. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Marilyn Klooster
12/24. No bridge
12/31. 1st Marilyn Klooster, 2nd Tom Gillis
Thursday Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
December Winners:
12/04. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 3rd Bob and Kathy Gregory
12/11. 1st Gary and Wayne Lindert, 2nd Bob and Kathy Gregory, 3rd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline
12/18. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd (tie) Jackie Huyghebaert and Barb Ott/Saige Doughty and Carol Phillips
12/26. No bridge played
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
December Winners:
12/05. 1st Judy Mahn, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Saige Doughty
12/12. 1st Mary Ann Easterday, 2nd Jean Ballou, 3rd Carol Phillips
12/19. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Sheila Neer
12/26. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Frank Nechvatal