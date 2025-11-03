Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

September Winners:

9/01. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd June Preder

9/08. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd June Preder, 3rd LaVonne Buland

9/15. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Phillips

9/22. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Jack Besch, 3rd Tom Gillis

9/29. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

Wednesday Morning Bridge

9/03. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Tom Willis

9/10. 1st Carol Daley, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

9/17. 1st Carol Daley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

9/24. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Tom Gillis

Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

September Winners:

9/04. 1st Dolores and Carol Dawley, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phllips, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

9/11. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd (tie) Mary Ann Easterday and Saige Doughty/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

9/18. 1st (tie) Mary Ellen Hayden and Judy Wiegand/June Preder and Beth Miller, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott

9/25. 1st Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 2nd Bob Gregory and Saige Doughty, 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

September Winners:

9/05. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Peggy White, 3rd Carol Phillips

9/12. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Beth Miller

9/19. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Carol Dawley

9/26. 1st Saige Doughty, 2nd Dosha Davidson, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday