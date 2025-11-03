Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
September Winners:
9/01. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd June Preder
9/08. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd June Preder, 3rd LaVonne Buland
9/15. 1st Dolores Kline, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Phillips
9/22. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Jack Besch, 3rd Tom Gillis
9/29. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
Wednesday Morning Bridge
9/03. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Tom Willis
9/10. 1st Carol Daley, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
9/17. 1st Carol Daley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
9/24. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Tom Gillis
Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
September Winners:
9/04. 1st Dolores and Carol Dawley, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phllips, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder
9/11. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd (tie) Mary Ann Easterday and Saige Doughty/Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley
9/18. 1st (tie) Mary Ellen Hayden and Judy Wiegand/June Preder and Beth Miller, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott
9/25. 1st Mary Ann Easterday and Barb Ott, 2nd Bob Gregory and Saige Doughty, 3rd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
September Winners:
9/05. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Peggy White, 3rd Carol Phillips
9/12. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Beth Miller
9/19. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Carol Dawley
9/26. 1st Saige Doughty, 2nd Dosha Davidson, 3rd Mary Ann Easterday