Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
April winners:
4/01. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Delores Kvamme, 3rd Chet Howe
4/08. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Bruce Kaiser, 3rd Beth Miller
4/15. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Shirley Jackson, 3rd Mary Jo Howe
4/22. 1st Delores Kvamme, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Barb Ott
4/29. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Jean Mrugala
Wednesday Morning Bridge
4/03. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal
4/10. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Preder
4/17. 1st June Preder, 2nd Karlene Garn
5/01. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Beth Miller
Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
April winners:
4/04. 1st June Preder and Bruce Kaiser, 2nd (tie) Chris Nechvatal and Jackie Huyghebart/Dolores Kline and Mary Ann Easterday
4/11. 1st June Preder and Beth Miller, 2nd Michael and Laurel McDonough, 3rd Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday
4/18. 1st Dolores Kline and Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Doris Brown and Patricia Little, 3rd Michael and Laurel McDonough
4/25. 1st (3-way tie) June Preder and Beth Miller/Doris Brown and Patricia Little/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
April winners:
4/05. 1st Chet Howe, 2nd Brenda Garcia, 3rd Bruce Kaiser
4/12. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Barb Ott
4/19. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Karlene Garn
4/26. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Tor Thorson