Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April winners:

4/01. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Delores Kvamme, 3rd Chet Howe

4/08. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Bruce Kaiser, 3rd Beth Miller

4/15. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Shirley Jackson, 3rd Mary Jo Howe

4/22. 1st Delores Kvamme, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Barb Ott

4/29. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Jean Mrugala

Wednesday Morning Bridge

4/03. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Frank Nechvatal

4/10. 1st Gunter Deflieze, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Preder

4/17. 1st June Preder, 2nd Karlene Garn

5/01. 1st Gayle Eskra, 2nd Larry Schoenborn, 3rd Beth Miller

Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

April winners:

4/04. 1st June Preder and Bruce Kaiser, 2nd (tie) Chris Nechvatal and Jackie Huyghebart/Dolores Kline and Mary Ann Easterday

4/11. 1st June Preder and Beth Miller, 2nd Michael and Laurel McDonough, 3rd Barb Ott and Mary Ann Easterday

4/18. 1st Dolores Kline and Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Doris Brown and Patricia Little, 3rd Michael and Laurel McDonough

4/25. 1st (3-way tie) June Preder and Beth Miller/Doris Brown and Patricia Little/Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April winners:

4/05. 1st Chet Howe, 2nd Brenda Garcia, 3rd Bruce Kaiser

4/12. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Barb Ott

4/19. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Karlene Garn

4/26. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Tor Thorson