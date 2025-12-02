Bandits Donate New Children’s Books to SunBird Library

The SunBird Bandits golf group donated 25 new children’s books to the SunBird Library in November. As part of the “Gramma’s Books for Her Lap” collection that the Bandits started a few years ago, these new books were chosen by former elementary school teachers specifically for preschool through early elementary readers. Among the 24 different authors are Jamie Lee Curtis, Mary J. Blige, Sandra Boynton, and Norman Bridwell. Special thanks to Cheryl Moore for curating this year’s selections.

With so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren visiting over the holidays and throughout the season, these books are great to be read by Grandma (or Grandpa!) during their visit. Be sure to bring your youngsters to the SunBird Library so they can choose a book or three for you to read to them! Look for the orange “Gramma’s Books for Her Lap” sign.