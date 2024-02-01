Art Club’s 30th Annual Art Show February 10

Thirty years ago, Irene Coatta had a vision to begin an Art Club for SunBird. Her vast knowledge and strength of character brought that vision to life! Her enthusiasm and leadership has given so many SunBird residents the joy of learning and creating art. As the club grew, the desire to showcase and share our talented works became a reality. Our annual Art Show was born! After all these years, this event continues and features original works of art in all forms, created by the talented hands of our own SunBird artists, as well as artists from around the Valley.

This year, the Art Show will be on Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. Each participating artist will be donating one of their art pieces to be raffled off at the end of the show! Also, this year, we will have a cash wine bar, so visitors and artists can relax and enjoy a leisurely time surrounded by beautiful artworks and friends.

If you are a new resident or are ready to change up the look to your home, adding original art is a great way to bring that personal touch to be enjoyed for years to come. And to be able to be acquainted with that artist adds an extra-special component to any decor!

We look forward to sharing our love of art and being able to spend it with you. And thank you, Irene, for your vision, your continued willingness to share your knowledge, and your nurturing support to us as individuals and as a club!