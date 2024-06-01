Another Successful Golf Season Comes to an End!

Margaret Munsch

The Lady 18ers ended their season with a round of golf, a lunch which included delicious desserts prepared by Joyce Gerber, a general meeting, and presentation of the annual awards. The ladies were asked to decorate an Easter bonnet, hat, or visor for the event, and prizes were given to many of the ladies for their creativity and unique hats.

Shirley Goldade, the committee lead for weekly play, calculated and presented the annual awards. The awards are based on the results of games played each Tuesday in April of 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024. The recipients of this year’s awards were as follows:

Cindy Vig, Lowest Gross Score of 66, played on March 19, 2024

Denine Smulan, Lowest Net Score of 60, played on March 5, 2024

Judy Corkery, Hole-in-One on Hole 17 on Jan. 16, 2024

Carol Garrett, Eagle on Hole 15 on Oct. 31, 2023

Denine Smulan, Eagle on Hole 1 on March 5, 2024

Cindy Vig, 29 Birdies (Flight 1)

Diane Robinson, 6 Birdies (Flight 2)

Toni Leonard, 6 Birdies (Flight 2)

Shirley Hunt, 5 Birdies (Flight 3)

Lori Schaefer, 5 Birdies (Flight 3)

Melissa Craig, Most Improved Golfer (from Handicap Index 17.9–14)

In addition, Shirley Goldade shared some impressive statistics about our league this past season:

• The Lady 18ers played 20 Tuesdays this season, with one day in January canceled due to rain, for a total of 678 rounds of golf!

• Karen Gilmore, Cindy Vig, and Barb Wallace played each of the 20 Tuesdays for “perfect attendance”!

• Two hundred sixty-three birdies were recorded this season, up from the previous season of 248, and we had fewer golfers this season. Well done, Lady 18ers!

Thank you to Joyce Gerber, Marcia Hogan, and Sue Koslofsky for organizing such a beautiful year-end event with such attention to detail. Their efforts made it a very special and classy way to end another successful season.

Thank you to Shirley Goldade and Denine Smulan for organizing a meaningful and fun awards ceremony! They placed each of the awards in an Easter egg, which each recipient got to select from a beautiful Easter basket. They decorated a “birdie” hat, which was presented to Cindy Vig for having the highest number of birdies, and an “eagle” hat, which was presented to Denine Smulan for having an eagle on hole number 1. The ladies wore their hats proudly at the luncheon!

Lastly, a big thank you to all who made our past golf season a fun and successful one. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and safe summer. We look forward to starting our next season in November!