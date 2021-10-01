The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross held another successful blood drive at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. As a vital part of our community, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to hold blood drives to supplement the dangerously-low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

The drive was supported by 40 donors and produced 36 units of valuable blood for the American Red Cross. Almost half of the donors were from the Sun Lakes community. We wish to thank all those donors who supported the drive.

In total, the six American Red Cross Blood Drives have produced 208 units of blood from 222 donors from the Sun Lakes area. The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse is proud to be part of the ongoing blood drives.

The next blood drive will be on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse Office, 9531 E. Riggs Road. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our website, www.sunlakesposse.org, and clicking on the link to pre-register.