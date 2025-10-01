American Italian Club News

Pat McGonegle Jeananne Buzan

Patty McMullen

The SunBird American Italian Club has luncheons during the summer months while the snowbirds are out of town. Recently, 16 members met at Fiesta Mexicana and celebrated two birthdays: Jeananne Buzan and Pat McGonegle. We all loved singing “Happy Birthday” in English and then in Italian.

Previous destinations were Chen’s and Brooklyn V’s. We ended our summer luncheons at Stone & Barrel.

So, if you want to have fun with us, all you have to do is join our club. Being Italian is not required.