American Irish Club Gets the Paddy Started

Sue Prudencio, Rhonda Fomby, Deb Little, and Deb McMahan, first place winner, St. Patrick’s Day Golf Cart Parade Margaret O’Brien, third place winner, St. Patrick’s Day Golf Cart Parade Judy and Jack Phillips, second place winner, St. Patrick’s Day Golf Cart Parade Mary Alibandi, Phyllis Zaccone, Sharon VanGruensven, Sue Prudencio, and Val Bongiorno at the annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner

Phyllis Zaccone, Publicity Chairman

March was a great month for the American Irish Club. It began with our Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner and Basket Raffle. The evening started with a nice dinner, followed by music performed by The Rusty Parts. Great job, everyone.

Sharon VanGruensven headed up a committee to prepare baskets. She did a great job organizing, preparing, and assisting with finishing touches on baskets. Thanks to all who donated their time, money, and artistic abilities. Great member participation resulting in 20 amazing baskets to raffle.

The St. Patrick’s Day Golf Cart Parade was a great time for all. The golf cart decorations were beautiful. I am sure the judges had a difficult time selecting the winning carts. First place went to Rhonda Fomby. She was assisted by Sue Prudencio, Deb Little, and Deb McMahan. Second place went to Judy and Jack Phillips, and third place went to Margaret O’Brien. Congratulations to all. Great job! The parade was followed by a Patio Party. Fun times! Thanks to everyone who participated.

We are looking forward to more fun events in the coming year! In addition to our routine events, which include monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the month, beginning in October, with happy hour at 4 p.m. and the meeting at 5 p.m., followed by a meal; St. Patrick’s Day Dinner; Golf Cart Parade; and Christmas Party, we are also planning a Casino Night, possible trips, and more to be determined. Information will follow.

Interested in joining the American Irish Club? Please plan to attend our first meeting on Oct. 3. Dues are $35 annually. Being Irish is not a requirement to join. The only requirement is enjoying the company of a great group of people. We encourage members to volunteer in assisting with events. We are striving to be the best club and having a great time. There will be a signup sheet in the Poster Room a week prior to our first meeting. Be sure to sign up if you are interested in joining.

Have a great summer! See you in October!