AAUW to Host Chandler-Gilbert Community College Speaker

Mary Kenny

The AAUW (American Association of University Women) Southeast Valley Branch (SEV) will host Paul Sanders from Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC), Senior Development Office/Institutional Advancement, as its speaker during its Nov. 17 general meeting. The monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bradford Room of the Oakwood clubhouse, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes. Members are encouraged to invite friends and neighbors who may be interested in joining the organization.

Sanders will address CGCC’s story and how its programs benefit new and returning female students, particularly in STEM-related degrees. Our members also will hear about opportunities to support these students as they strive to reach their educational goals.

Sanders joined CGCC in August of 2024. Leveraging his connections in the business community, coupled with his workforce development experience, he now works with East Valley companies to identify opportunities for them and their employees to share their industry knowledge with CGCC students and develop entry-level talent pipelines. An additional goal of this industry engagement is to develop partnerships with local companies that translate into philanthropic gifts to the college and student scholarships, similar to the scholarship support received from AAUW Southeast Valley Branch.

AAUW is a diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. Its work supports education and legislation impacting girls and women. SEV has a special interest in community issues and programs that affect the lives of its members who live in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes.

In the spring, SEV awarded several scholarships to deserving women pursuing careers in a variety of STEM-related fields, including AI and Machine Learning, Exercise Science, Marine Biology, Mortuary Science, and Nursing.

SEV was chartered in 1989. AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches.

Are you looking for a way to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together? Join us and be a part of change in the making! For more information, email us at AAUW.SEV.AZ@gmail.com.