AAUW to Hear How Local Group Gives Women a Fresh Start

Debra Austin

The Southeast Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) welcomes Sarah Lords from the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation as guest speaker at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 16 at Oakwood Country Club. Prospective members are welcome.

Lords is Sr. Director of Brand and Strategic Communication for the local nonprofit. Its social services, life skills coaching and job skills training help Arizona women facing major life challenges achieve personal and economic self-sufficiency.

Fresh Start also works with local employers in growth industries on job placement after skills training is completed. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, the Foundation has served more than 5,000 women in the Phoenix metro area.

“We are very interested to learn more about the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation because it closely aligns with AAUW’s focus on empowering women through learning and advocacy,” said Joyce Ellenbecker, Southeast Valley Branch President.

Since 1989, the Southeast Valley AAUW Branch has supported a variety of local educational programs and scholarships for women and girls, emphasizing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields where women have been under-represented.

Lords leads Fresh Start’s initiatives to communicate the organization’s mission and generate meaningful impact for clients and the community.

She has more than a decade of experience in nonprofit and academic environments, and holds a Master of Public Administration from Arizona State University.

More information about attending the Nov. 16 meeting and joining AAUW is available by emailing AAUW.SEV.AZ@gmail.com.