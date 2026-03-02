AAUW Supports Girls in STEM—Spring Fling Fundraiser March 21

Mary Humecke

All are invited to attend the AAUW (American Association of University Women) Spring Fling fundraiser to be held Saturday, March 21, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This exciting event will take place in the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom in Sun Lakes and offers multiple opportunities for the community to support and promote the continued STEM education of girls and women in our community. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $35 per person, which includes plentiful appetizers along with opportunities to bid on raffle baskets, special silent auction items, and participate in a wine pull.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets or are associated with a business that would like to donate merchandise or a gift card, your supporting donation will be advertised at this well-attended local event. Contact Barbara Moser at barbmoser57@gmail.com or 925-787-1438 to purchase tickets and for donation opportunity details.

All local SE Valley women are invited to attend the monthly meeting of the AAUW SE Valley Branch held on the third Monday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the IronOaks clubhouse in the Bradford Room.

On Feb. 16 the featured speaker will be Maria L. Hesse, Ed.D. Maria Hesse served as a Professor of Practice in the higher education program at Arizona State University from 2009 to 2025. From 2009 to 2019, she served as Vice Provost for Academic Partnerships at ASU. Prior to joining the ASU administration, Dr. Hesse served as President and CEO for Chandler-Gilbert Community College. In 2019 she was honored as the Woman of the Year by Arizona Women in Higher Education.

Dr. Hesse will be speaking about the life-changing work related to her current affiliation with Positive Paths, a not-for-profit that serves East Valley women in need by providing a life-bridge to economic stability, personal growth, and professional achievement.

AAUW Southeast Valley Branch has a special interest in community issues and programs that affect the lives of its members who live in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes.

AAUW is a dynamic and diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. It also supports education and legislation positively impacting girls and women.

The Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1989. AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches.

Are you looking for a way to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together? Join us and be a part of change in the making! For more information, email us at AAUW.SEV.AZ@gmail.com.