AAUW Arizona State Public Policy Co-Chairs to Speak to AAUW Members and Friends

Mary Humecke

The AAUW (American Association of University Women) Southeast Valley Branch (SEV) will host AAUW Arizona Public Policy Co-chairs Beverly Byrd and Betsy Flaten as speakers at its Jan. 20 general meeting. The monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Riggs Road. Members are encouraged to invite friends and neighbors who may be interested in joining the organization.

Beverly Byrd and Betsy Flaten will speak about the Policy Center, which is a recent addition to AAUW National’s website. With the creation of the Policy Center on National’s website, there is an increased focus on Public Policy with a dedicated staff.

As AAUW Arizona Public Policy Co-chairs, Beverly and Betsy will discuss AAUW National’s focus, how it fits with AAUW Arizona’s priorities, and our next steps as a branch to strengthen state and national advocacy as we transition into a changing and challenging political environment.

AAUW Southeast Valley Branch has a special interest in community issues and programs that affect the lives of its members who live in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes.

AAUW is a diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. It also supports education and legislation impacting girls and women.

Last year the organization awarded 10 scholarships to deserving women pursuing careers in a variety of STEM-related fields that include Exercise Science, Data Analytics, Nursing and Applied Human Behavior, Computer Science, Nutritional Science, Biological Studies, and Mortuary Science.

The Southeast Valley Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1989. AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches.

Are you looking for a way to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together? Join us and be a part of change in the making! For more information, email us at [email protected].