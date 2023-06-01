A Very Successful Season for the Lady 18ers!

Margaret Munsch, Publicity

The Lady 18ers ended their 2022-23 season on a cool and windy Tuesday with a round of golf, enjoying delicious appetizers and desserts prepared by the ladies themselves, a general meeting, and the presentation of the Annual Awards.

While the weather for the season was cooler, windier, and wetter than most previous seasons, it didn’t stop the women from getting out on the course to enjoy some golf! Shirley Goldade, who was the committee lead for weekly play, calculated and presented the Annual Awards. The awards are based on the results of games played each Tuesday in April of 2022 and Nov. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. The recipients of this year’s awards were as follows:

Cindy Vig: Lowest Gross Score of 67 played on Jan. 10, 2023

Joy Morgan: Lowest Net Score of 59 played on Jan. 31, 2023

Karen Gilmore: Hole-in-One on hole 17 on Nov. 15, 2022

Lore Schaefer: Hole-in-One on hole 13 on Jan. 10, 2023

Dolly White: Hole-in-One on hole 13 on Feb. 14, 2023

Sandy Crane: Hole-in-One on hole 17 on March 21, 2023

Linda Knudson: Eagle on hole 6 on Jan. 31, 2023

Cindy Vig: 35 Birdies (Flight 1)

Deanna Watkins: 11 Birdies (Flight 2)

Shirley Goldade: Most Improved Golfer (from Handicap Index 32.6 to 26.2)

An interesting fact that Shirley Goldade shared with the ladies was that we had a total of 248 birdies recorded this season, reflecting 76% of the ladies getting at least one birdie, which is pretty remarkable! Congratulations, Lady 18ers!

Joyce Gerber and Marsha Brockish did a beautiful job in decorating the ballroom in an Easter theme. Each of the awards was placed in an Easter egg, which each recipient got to select from a beautiful Easter basket. It was a lovely way to celebrate the end of another successful season.

A big thank you to all who made our past golf season a fun and successful one. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and safe summer, and we look forward to starting our next season in November!