4th Annual Easter Sunrise Service in SunBird!

The Community Church of SunBird is excited to present its 4th Annual Sunrise Service on March 31 at 6:30 a.m. Chuck Heitbrink will pose the question, “What If the Gospel of Mark Was All There Was?” With music, scripture, and this short message, we will celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection, which forever changed the world.

This blessed morning sunrise event takes place on the second fairway behind Pat Miller’s Championship Drive home. Please come and join us as we celebrate!

With the blessing of the golf course and the HOA, this short service will access the golf course from Championship Drive just south of 6741 S. Championship Drive and north of East Firestone Drive. All golf carts will enter the cart path and continue following the cart path until directed to park in order to protect the golf course.

Easter morning continues at 9 a.m. in the ballroom as the celebration continues with our Celebration Singers presenting a selection of songs to celebrate the day. We will sing songs of praise and have special music before our beloved Pastor Dr. Jim Baugh delivers a special Easter message. Please come and celebrate with us on Easter morning!

Palm Sunday: Our Easter celebration this year begins on Palm Sunday, March 24, at 9 a.m. in the ballroom. The service will include hymns and special music, including our very own Celebration Ringers playing their musical bell selections. We are excited to have Pastor Dr. Jim Baugh presenting our morning’s message.

Maundy Thursday: Our Easter celebration continues with a Maundy Thursday Service at 6:30 p.m. on March 28 in the ballroom. We will worship in song and enjoy a short message from our SunBird Pastor, Dan Graves. We will conclude the service with Communion to commemorate the Last Supper with Jesus and His disciples.