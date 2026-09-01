Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director

Mark your calendars! SunBird is excited to host our 28th Annual Community Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the SunBird Ballroom.

Community Day is one of SunBird’s signature annual events, bringing residents together for an afternoon of socializing, discovering local businesses, and learning about the many services, activities, and organizations available both within SunBird and throughout the surrounding community.

We are currently inviting local businesses and vendors to participate by showcasing, demonstrating, and promoting their products and services. Residents will have the opportunity to visit a wide variety of booths featuring community realtors, dentists, physical therapists, cosmetic products, HVAC, computer repair, weed and pest control, painters, home services, and much more.

In addition to vendor exhibits, representatives from many of SunBird’s clubs and classes will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about membership and participation opportunities. Guests can also enjoy lunch and music on the patio and have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win exciting prizes throughout the event.

Vendor invitations will be emailed to previous participants in late Sept. or early Oct. If you are interested in becoming a vendor for this year’s Community Day, please contact Wendy Armijo, Lifestyle Director, at wendy@sunbirdhoa.phxcoxmail.com for additional information.

We look forward to another outstanding Community Day and hope you’ll join us for this exciting community tradition!